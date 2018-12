Diamond Platnumz dey 'sorry' say im no follow di ban ontop im 'horny' song

Image copyright AFP Image example Diamond Platnumz bin dey sell 'okrika' second-hand clothe before im turn to celebrity

One of Africa biggest music star, Diamond Platnumz, don say sorry to di Tanzania authorities because im go perform one sexual song even afta dem don ban am.

Diamond Platnumz hit song Mwanza get wetin be di Swahili word for "horny" inside, and di dancers wey dey di video dey do one kain dance wey resemble kerewa.

Dis one make di authorities to march brake ontop di musician concert wey im suppose do earlier dis week for di kontri.

Di artiste also chop $4000 USD fine wey im and im manager Babu Tale don confam to BBC say dem go pay. Dis go free am to perform inside di concert wey dem don plan to do for Kenya - starting on Saturday.

E no too tey wen Diamond say sorry say im post video for Instagram wey show am dey kiss woman, afta Police show for im doorstep onto di mata.

According to Tale, nothing don change from Diamond plan to perform for Embu on 24, Mombasa 26 and Nairobi on 31 December.

Tori be say Jamaican Grammy Award winning group Morgan Heritage go follow join for di New Year eve concert wey go shele for Uhuru Gardens.