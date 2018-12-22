Funke Akindele: Celebs dey congratulate di Nigerian actress say she born twins
Celebrities for Nigeria don dey hail ogbonge Nigerian Nollywood star Funke Akindele ontop Social media say she don born pikin.
Tori be say di actress born for America.
Celebrities like Mo Abudu, Mercy Aigbe and Moelogo enta social media to congratulate am.
Funke and her husband, JJC Skillz neva open mouth, release official statement to confam di tori but her Instagram story wey she write say she don dey ansa new make pipo believe di tori.
Funke Akindele na award winning actress for Nigeria and she dey popular for her role as Jenifa on top di television show, Jenifa's Diary, she also be the CEO of Sceneone Productions.
Di actress marry musician and producer JJC Skillz for 2016.