Union Bank give EFCC bashing ontop $2.8million wey dem gbab for Enugu airport

Image copyright EFCC

Union Bank of Nigeria don Reply di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission afta dem gbab two men wit $2.8million for Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Thursday.

According to EFCC dem gbab di men afta dem get intelligence report come arrest di suspects wit two suitcase dem wey contain $1.4 million each for di departure lounge of the airport as dem wan board flight to go Lagos.

EFCC say di men bin 'confess' say dem don dey di business to dey carry moni go give banks for over six years and dem even dey in di process of carrying moni go give Union bank.

Union bank give EFCC mouth back say dem too quick rush judge and conclude di mata, say di men no do anytin wrong.

Skip Twitter post by @UNIONBANK_NG 1: Movement of cash across states is routine for all banks. — UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) December 21, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @UNIONBANK_NG 2: Bankers Warehouse is licensed by CBN to provide Cash-in-Transit services — UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) December 21, 2018

Skip Twitter post 3 by @UNIONBANK_NG 3: We are surprised by the release of a news bulletin prior to the completion of @officialefcc investigation — UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) December 21, 2018

Skip Twitter post 4 by @UNIONBANK_NG 4: This is a legitimate and routine operation consistent with banking. — UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) December 21, 2018

Bankers Warehouse di company wey di men say dem dey work for also vex for di mata say EFCC harrass dia staff and put di company in bad light.

Meanwhile EFCC tok tok pesin Tony Orilade tell BBC say na normal process for dem to put information about arrest wey dem make ontop media so pipo no go twist dia words. Dem also tok say investigation still dey ongoing regardless of wetin Union Bank don tok for Twitter.