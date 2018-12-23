Image copyright STRINGER Image example Nigeria Labour Congress

Di Nigeria Labour Congress don declare January 8, 2019 as national day of protest ontop di delay to implement new minimum wage for di kontri.

Tori pipo dey report say di leaders of NLC tak dis decision for dia National Executive Council meeting.

According to statement by NLC president Ayuba Wabba an di General Secretary Peter Ozo-Eson, NEC stamp am say make di protest happun for all state capitals and di Federal Capitl Territory Abuja.

"NEC don order say make all industrial unions and state councils mobilise dia workers and work wit oda labour unions for dis ogbonge protest" Na so di statement tok.

Belle no sweet NLC leaders wit how di mata take waka since November 6 wen di committee dem order to chook eye inside di minimum wage mata, di Tripartite Committee, recommend N30,000 give president Muhammadu Buhari wen dem present dia report give am.

Dis one na as president Buhari tok wen im present di 2019 budget give national assembly say im don order make dem set up anoda technical committee to chook eye inside how dem wan deliver di new minimum wage e

NLC bin dey expect di chapter of committee to don end.

"NEC no find am funny say goment dey delay di process of di new national minimum wage of N30,000, goment action show say dem no send Nigerian workers, dia family dem and ordinary citizens," Na so di statement tok.