Di music scene for West Africa shine well well for 2018 as some of di artiste wey come from Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon release song wey no only shake dia kontri but di entire continent. Some of di music bring small controversy while some of dem get mad production value.

We don mention some of the songs wey do well for 2018 and we no put am for any specific order.

1.Wizkid - Fever

Nigerian musician Wizkid Fever na one of di artiste popular songs of 2018. Di video for the single wey drop for October dis year, trend well well because him put Tiwa for the video. Di action continue to dey push di tori say dem dey date.

Di video nack 2 million views under 48 hours since he put am for YouTube.

2.Davido - Assurance

Dis song do well for 2018, Nigerian musician put im babe Chioma inside di music video, Di sonmg hot sotay pipo start to ask dia boo to give dem Assurance too like Davido.

3.Starboy featuring Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli and Wizkid - Soco

Dis one na another ogbonge song from Wizkid camp. E carry Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli create music wey go global. Social media scata ontop video wey show American singer Chris Brown dey dance to di song.

4.Burna Boy - Ye

Ye na one of Burna Boy song wey pipo wait for 2018. Di song come from im "Outside" album and di tin top of iTunes charts when America rapper Kanye West release im album "Ye."

5.Falz - This is Nigeria

Nigerian Rapper Falz break internet with di controversial video for 'This is Nigeria.' Di song wey address a lot of di problem wey dey Nigeria, no siddon well with some people sotay di National Broadcasting Commission ban di song and Muslim Rights Concern ask make him pull di video. Di song still dey do well for YouTube.

6.Olamide - Science Student

Dis one na one of di first songs wey commot dis year for Nigeria but as dem release am, yawa dey. Many pipo start to dey tok say di song dey promote drug abuse and dis one make di National Broadcasting Commission ban am. Olamide comot tok say e dey try tell pipo say make dem no dey do drugs. He release di video for February afta di ban.

7.Davido - Nwa Baby

Dis one make am into di 2018 Google Year of Search for Nigeria. Di song wey popular not only for di melody also do well because of the video wey Meji Alabi direct.

8.GuiltyBeatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo - Akwaaba

Dis one na from Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz. E dey signed to Banku Music and na him produce Sample You by Mr. Eazi. Akwaaba even inspire new dance move for across West Africa and carry two major awards for di 2018 All Africa Music Awards.

9.Tiwa Savage featuring Duncan Mighty - Lova Lova

Dis collaboration na one of the hottest ones of 2018. Even Duncan Mighty tok for interview say di collabo na di best one im don do since Fake Love. Di song make am to Apple Music's A List Playlist of 2018.

10.Kuami Eugene - Wish Me Well

Ghanaian highlife musician Kuami Eugene release 'Wish Me Well.' Di singer tok for interview say di song na to encourage pipo wey dey deal with different issues and to move pipo to epp out when dem fit. Di singer do remix with Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince.

Ogbonge Cameroon musician Daphne My Lover song hit wella for 2018

11.Daphne - My Lover

Daphne na one of Cameroon ogbonge musicians and her song 'My Lover' don become one of di biggest hits for di kontri for 2018. Di singer carry di award for Best Female Artist for di Central African sub region inside di 2018 All Africa Music Awards.

12.Mr. Real - Legbegbe

Na one of di songs wey make shaku shaku popular for Nigeria. Even though di audio commot for December 2017. Di video commot for 2018.

Di vide blow, top charts across Nigeria.