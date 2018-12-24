Image copyright STRINGER

Governor for Northwest region Adolphe Lele L'Afrique don sign note say pipo fit waka free from one village to anoda.

Dis freedom for waka about na from number 23 day December go reach for number 3 day for January.

For seka de fight between goment and separatists forces governor for Northwest bin stop pipo for stay outside from 9:00pm 6:00pm because of insecurity and for go oda areas.

But just now pipo fit waka about enjoy Christmas and New Year though authorities go di check motor dem for over load.

Deh go also punish any activity weh e fit cause harm for population.

Even as governor say pipo fit go about with their business, for Kumbo for Bui division separatists fighters don dig sotei cut road and motor no fit pass for around Wainamah.

Also deh suspect separatists say deh attack today for Bangourain for one village for West region weh e di share boundary with Bui division. Separatists forces kill one person burn houses though goment nova give official tori.