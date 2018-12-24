Image copyright Other

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities say dem fit no ansa federal goment again for dem to siddon do tok-tok on how to end dia strike.

National President of ASUU Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi tell dis one to tori pipo on Sunday for Lagos.

ASUU start strike since November 4 to push goment to honour dia agreements plus money mata, welfare and oda issues.

Since den dem don do several meetings wit federal goment wey no get head according to Prof. Ogunyemi.

"Since di strike stat we don do six meetings wit agents of di Federal goment and dem never commit to anytin to settle di issue wey we present give dem."

"E come be like say goment don adopt 'keep them talking' strategy to deceive di public say we dey make progress and dem don reach some kain agreement wit di union."

"We wan tok say goment dey give Nigerians false hope ontop how di tok-tok between we and dem dey go and we fit no get interest to do tok-tok wit dem again until we see say dem show commitment and sincerity to adress di issues." Na so Prof Ogunyemi tok.

Ogunyemi also tok say ASUU expectation na say by now dem go don settle all di outstanding issues wey dey ground to di satisfaction of di two parties involved but no be so e be.