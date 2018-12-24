APC still dey beg Akwa Ibom state goment to allow President Buhari use football stadium do campaign

Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom State south-south of di kontri, say dem still dey beg di state goment to release di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo wey dem wan use for dia campaign.

Tok tok pesin of APC for di state Nkereuwem Enyongekere tell BBC Pidgin say goment decision to deny dem di stadium no make sense.

"If na dia presidential candidate dey come use di stadium, dem no go fit deny am access. Nigeria President wan use di stadium na im dem dey give plenti excuse".

E say di oda stadium wey di goment approve no dey okay for dem to host di whole Niger Delta pipo wey dey come di occasion.

"We still dey negotiate wit dem to release di stadium for us to host di president," im tok.

Di state goment bin release statement wey tok why di goment no wan allow President Buhari and di APC to use di stadium wey 30,000 pipo fit siddon inside to do campaign.

Image copyright Getty Images

For di statement, commissioner for sports Monday Uko say if dem use di stadium for non sports activity, dem no go fit 'regrass' am on time before di kick off of di Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL season wey go start for 13 January 2019.

Oda reasons wey di state goment give include say di contractor wey dey maintain di stadium Julius Berger don close for di year and no go fit open di place till January 7 wen dem go start work again.

Di goment claim say na sake of dis reasons na im make dem no do di annual Christmas carol wey dem bin dey do dia evri year.