"Why I no allow pipo discourage me to join Nigeria Police"

Image copyright Abdullahi Dan Zabuwa

Abdullahi Dan Zabuwa wey be Assistant Superintendent of Police dey among di new officers wey Nigeria Police graduate last week.

ASP Abdullahi tell BBC News Pidgin say im no allow pipo discourage am to join because e don make up im mind even as pikin to help Nigeria fight crime.

Di Kano-born officer wey study Computer Science for Police Academy add say im ultimate ambition na to see Nigeria become one of di safest kontris wey dey dis world.

Image copyright Abdullahi Dan Zabuwa

"Nothing wey I no hear from pipo wen I tell dem say na police I wan join. Many pipo dey use some bad things wey dem don hear about police to take make dia judgement and e dey wrong.

"Even as pikin, I dey against crime and wetin criminals dey do. Na dis one make decide to join police and I want make Nigeria dey crime free," im tok.

Di officer also no hide im happiness as e be say salary for police officers also don increase as President Buhari announce, wey mean say beta alert dey enta at di end of di month for am.

"Of course I dey happy, nobody wey no want beta salary and more moni for im pocket and I believe say dis na one of di things wey go make us put more efforts for our work," im add.