Image copyright Kemi Adetiba

Ogbonge feems commot for 2018. From di one wey dey about superheroes to Nigerian mafia family and comedy feem - fans don see some really good feem dis year.

Some of di feem cause plenty tok and some of dem na great production. Dis na some of di ogbonge feem wey comot dis year and totori pipo wella.

We just list dem o, e no mean say as dem follow, na so dem take sweet reach.

Black Panther

Dis feem break many records across di world as e be di number nine top feem of all time worldwide. Di feem wey get black superhero from di Marvel Universe na di highest selling feem from black director.

King of Boys

Dis one from ogbonge director Kemi Adetiba make N200m for seven weeks since di feem comot. Di feem na also di fourth highest selling Nollywood movie of all time and na di longest running film for cinema wey dey di number one spot for Nigeria.

Avengers: Infinity War

Dis one shake everywhere as dem even do premiere for am for Lagos. Di feem na di first superhero feem to make over $2 billion worldwide, na im also make moni pass for feem dis 2018 across di world.

Sylvia

Critics call dis feem "one of di best Nigerian feem for 2018" and di thing be official selection for Nollywood Week for Paris. Zainab Balogun even carry nomination for ELOY Awards for di role wey she play for di feem.

Chief Daddy

Ebony Life dey always release December hits. Di thing follow di pattern for dia feems like The Wedding Party and The Wedding Party 2. Chief Daddy wey feature plenty ogbonge actors for Nollywood, get di second highest opening for Nollywood feem for 2018.

Aquaman

Dis one na ogbonge superhero feem wey pipo don dey expect since Justice League comot. Di movie wey dey do well since di release, dey already prepare for di part 2.

Lara and di Beat

Seyi Shay enter Nollywood play lead for dis music drama wey also star Nigerian rapper Vector. Di feem wey Tosin Coker direct dey produced by Biola Alabi.

Moms at War

Funke Akindele and Omoni Oboli be di lead for dis ogbonge feem. Di comedy do well for cinema and get one of Nollywood favourite, Eucharia Anunobi inside.

New Moni

Dis Tope Oshin feem see Jemima Osunde for her first major lead role. Di feem wey comot na collaboration between Inkblot and Filmone.

Lionheart

Dis feem see award winning Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji for her directorial debut. Di feem also make headlines wen news break say Netflix don buy di rights for di film. E don dey show select cinemas for Nigeria and e go enta Netflix by next year.