Menzgold customers for Ghana dey call on President Akufo-Addo make he intervene den help dem recover dema monies which dey plus Menzgold.

"Ghana dey at war plus Menzgold," be one of di statements wey Menzgold customer talk after dem storm di Dzorwulu office of di gold dealership to protest over dema monies.

According to di clients, e check like some people for government dey protect Nana Appiah Mensah who be di Menzgold CEO sake of instead of say dem go make he stay di country den pay dem. Government dey watch am en family outside wey he no dey pay dem dema monies.

One of di customers who join di demonstration talk BBC Pidgin say: "I invest Ghc760,000 all lock inside Menzgold. If President Akufo-Addo no speak, we go die."

Most of di clients say dis December holidays make horrible give dem sake of dema families dey look up to dem but dem no get monies take sort dema people.

Some aggrieved clients enter di streets top dey protest, some saf wan commit suicide for di road top but Ghana Police who dey ground remove dem from di N1 Highway top.

Menzgold start dey go through crisis after Securities and Exchange Commission suspend dem from dema gold trading operations 7 September 2018 sake of dem no get license to trade gold for Ghana.

After di suspension, di company talk say dem no fit pay dema customers profits on di gold investments sake of di suspension.