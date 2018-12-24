Zamfara pipo protest killi killi wey dey hapun for di state

Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo for Zamfara State for north-west Nigeria don do we no go gree waka sake of di kill-kill wey don happun for di state.

Di protest happun for Tsafe Local Government Area, wey near di capital Gusau.

According to reports, young pipo wey include women and children block di road wey lead to Gusau and dem also burn oda goment buildings.

Dis protest dey come afta plenti kill kill don happun for Zamfara especially dis year.

Image example Tori be say women sef follow for di pipo wey do we no go gree waka

Killings wey don happun for Zamfara

Even though Zamfara State Govnor Abdulaziz Yari don set up armed group to fight di attack for 2013, e neva stop di kill-kill for di state.

Last week plenti pipo die afta jaguda pipo attack Birnin Magaji Local Goment Area for di state.

Secretary to di goment of Zamfara, Abdullahi Shinkafi for August bin tok say di goment don spend N17 billion since 2011 to fight di bad pipo.

But for March 2018, Gov Yari bin accuse security agency for Nigeria say dem fail dem afta gumen kill 39 pipo for Zurmi Local Goment area.

Dis same killings don happun for Sakkida, Bawardaji and Gyadde village.

For Shinkafi, estimation wey im give for town hall meeting wey di Nigeria Bar Association organize for August, na upto 3,000 at di time don die.