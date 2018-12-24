Atiku Abubakar don gree say im no call soja wife wey Boko Haram kill as im bin claim

Image copyright Atiku Image example Atiku Abubakar na former vice president for Nigeria

Nigeria presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar say true true, im no tok for phone wit wife of late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba.

Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba na one of di 44 soldiers Boko Haram kill for di attack on 157 Task Force Battalion for Metele, Borno State.

Atiku bin post for twitter on Sunday say im telephone di late colonel wife.

But by Monday, local tori pipo begin report say Atiku no tok to madam Sakaba at all at all, and she "dey surprised why im go lie"

Skip Twitter post by @atiku This Christmas, I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines on the war on terror. I had cause to telephone Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion & love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/fUEK9ZzYaJ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 23, 2018

For inside im apology wey in put for statement, Atiku describe di whole situation as "erroneous communication."

Im tok say ova di weekend im staff give am numbers of madam Sakaba and Maryam wey be di younger sister of di late soldier.

But instead di late officer wife, na Maryam di sista im tok to as madam Sakaba number no go through.