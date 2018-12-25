Akwa Ibom state goment do U-Turn say Preisdo Buhari fit use football staduim campaign

Akwa Ibom state goment don change mouth agree say president Muhammadu Buhari fit use di Godswil Akpabio International Staduim for Uyo, South South Nigeria for im campaign.

Dis one dey come afta di goment first shake head say Buhari no go fit use am sake of say dem dey prepare am for di kick off of di Nigeria Premier Football League season wey go start for January 13 2019.

Na di opposition Peoples Democratic Party naim dey power for Akwa Ibom but dem bin say dia decision no be sake of politics.

Oda reasons wey di state goment bin give na say di contractor wey dey maintain di stadium Julius Berger don close for di year and no go fit open di place till January 7 wen dem go start work again.

Tok tok pesin of di ruling All Progress Congress for di state Nkereuwem Enyongekere bin tell BBC Pidgin say goment decision to deny dem di stadium no make sense and dem bin still dey reason wit Akwa Ibom goment to change dia mind.

Commissioner for Youths and Sports Akwa Ibom Monday Uko say dem change dia mind afta Julius Berger agree to recall dia staff.

Uko say di organisers of president Buhari rally go need to work wit di stadium management for further details.