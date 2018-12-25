Christmas: Buhari, Police, Road Safety, NEMA, PDP, APC, Adeboye & oda big ogas Seasons greetings
- 25 December 2018
Na only one message dey inside all di different greetings wey Nigerian leaders take chopulate 2018 Christmas on Tuesday.
From President Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Nigeria Police, Senate President Bukola Saraki, National Emergency Management Agency, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogora, di knotri main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, di ruling All Progressives Congress to Federal Road Safety Corps, na peace evribodi dey preach for Nigeria last Christmas before di kontri next general election.
Di one wey scata pipo head wella on Christmas morning na di video of Presido Buhari, Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, di National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.
At Christmas we reflect on the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea; and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas to All! pic.twitter.com/8b09OxYXcp
Check out some of di oda greetings
Merry Christmas to you from all of us at the PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU).— POLICE COMPLAINT (@PoliceNG_PCRRU) December 25, 2018
We are here to receive, resolve and investigate your complaints of police misconduct. We also ensure that erring officers are sanctioned in line with our #NoToImpunity stance.#BailisFree pic.twitter.com/WS2guauDdB
200 Million people - innumerable ideas, limitless possibilities, wondrous abilities.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 25, 2018
By investing in Nigerians, we are ensuring a stable and growing Nigeria for Nigerians,
A thriving Nigeria for Africa,
A prospering Nigeria for the world
Merry Christmas Nigerians, you matter! pic.twitter.com/PoXZDRXBfC
Compliments of the season to you all pic.twitter.com/GGJeCJ16wa— FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) December 24, 2018
#NEMA for the sake of the distressed. pic.twitter.com/89LDLaEOYL— NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas to all Nigerians from our great Party. pic.twitter.com/gLQePwfRhd— APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) December 25, 2018
Christmas: The birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and offers Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for our nation under a new administration. @OfficialPDPNig pic.twitter.com/OcKwrt6HLU— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) December 25, 2018
This year’s Christmas celebration is unique, in that it marks the last under an oppressive and insensitive administration of President @MBuhari and his dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg which relish in inflicting hunger, suffering and pains on our people. pic.twitter.com/IoH9tM282j— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) December 25, 2018
Seasons GreetingsPosted by PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE on Tuesday, 25 December 2018
#MerryChristmas— The Senate President (@SPNigeria) December 25, 2018
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.https://t.co/5gfEfPFxkt
Speaker Dogara preaches love, peace at Christmas https://t.co/JJEa3IqE8f— Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) December 25, 2018
