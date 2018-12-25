Christmas: Buhari, Police, Road Safety, NEMA, PDP, APC, Adeboye & oda big ogas Seasons greetings

  • 25 December 2018
Police Complaint Image copyright Twitter/@PoliceNG_PCRRU

Na only one message dey inside all di different greetings wey Nigerian leaders take chopulate 2018 Christmas on Tuesday.

From President Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Nigeria Police, Senate President Bukola Saraki, National Emergency Management Agency, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogora, di knotri main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, di ruling All Progressives Congress to Federal Road Safety Corps, na peace evribodi dey preach for Nigeria last Christmas before di kontri next general election.

Di one wey scata pipo head wella on Christmas morning na di video of Presido Buhari, Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, di National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

Check out some of di oda greetings

Dem no support media player for your device
Christmas greetings from Don Moen, Kirk Franklin, Ada plus oda celebrities

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori