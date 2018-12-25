Image copyright Twitter/@PoliceNG_PCRRU

Na only one message dey inside all di different greetings wey Nigerian leaders take chopulate 2018 Christmas on Tuesday.

From President Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Nigeria Police, Senate President Bukola Saraki, National Emergency Management Agency, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogora, di knotri main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, di ruling All Progressives Congress to Federal Road Safety Corps, na peace evribodi dey preach for Nigeria last Christmas before di kontri next general election.

Di one wey scata pipo head wella on Christmas morning na di video of Presido Buhari, Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, di National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

Merry Christmas to All! pic.twitter.com/8b09OxYXcp — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 25, 2018

Check out some of di oda greetings

We are here to receive, resolve and investigate your complaints of police misconduct. We also ensure that erring officers are sanctioned in line with our #NoToImpunity stance.#BailisFree pic.twitter.com/WS2guauDdB — POLICE COMPLAINT (@PoliceNG_PCRRU) December 25, 2018

By investing in Nigerians, we are ensuring a stable and growing Nigeria for Nigerians,

A thriving Nigeria for Africa,

A prospering Nigeria for the world



Merry Christmas Nigerians, you matter! pic.twitter.com/PoXZDRXBfC — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 25, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig Christmas: The birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and offers Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for our nation under a new administration. @OfficialPDPNig pic.twitter.com/OcKwrt6HLU — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) December 25, 2018

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.https://t.co/5gfEfPFxkt — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) December 25, 2018