'Na me introduce Bikers, make more young-young pipo come Calabar Carnival - Gov. Ayade

'Di pipo wey dey come watch di carnival na young -young pipo, e no be like wen we start di carnival wey na old old pipo dey look'

So if you see, we don change am, we deyadd many many tins wey young pipo dey like. Like dis bikers...wey go happun on Thursday na Ayade introduce am - Cross River Govnor Ben Ayade tell BBC News Pidgin for Calabar Carnival 2018.

Calabar Carnival inside southern Nigeria don reach 13 years since e start for 2004 under former Govnor Donald Duke.

32 days na im di Carnival dey always last; from December 1st to January 1st evri year and plenti activities dey happun with dis period.

18 contingents from di 18 Local goment areas for di state na dem dey participate for di parade alongside 15 states for di kontri.