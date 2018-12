Image copyright Dr Bawumia/Facebook Image example Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cast en vote on Thursday morning for Kperiga Presby JHS 'A' as part of referendum which go create six new regions for Ghana.

Di Electoral Commission of Ghana say dem register over 2 million Ghanaians who dey participate in referendum for Thursday creation of six new regions for di Kontri.

Deputy Head of Communications for Electoral Commission of Ghana Yussif Ayuba tell BBC Pidgin say "so far di Yes or No voting process be peaceful, sake of dem no experience any problems."

Di 'Yes or No' vote alias referendum format go help pipo choose Yes if dem dey want create new region or vote No if dem no dey want am.

Di new regions dem plan to create include Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Oti, North East den Savanna regions.

Voter turnout of 50 percent of registered voters na im Electoral Commission dey expect before dem go fit consider di results.

Also, dem explain say before dem go fit create new region, dem for record 80 percent Yes vote from di total votes cast.

Di proposed regions which be part of President Akufo-Addo en election promise go help improve di livelihoods of pipo who no dey far from regional capital so dem no fit enjoy di resources some.

But some people oppose di creation of new regions, Franklin Cudjoe who be President of policy think thank IMANI Africa talk say di referendum be useless.

Although some pipo tok say di new regions get some partisan agenda, Dr Bawumia talk journalists say "dis no be partisan matter, e be matter for di wey dey di affected regions inside so make everyone come out den vote."