Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e no dey moved as pipo dey call am 'Baba Go Slow' say e too dey slow wit im policies and di way e dey rule di kontri.

President Buhari tok dis one on Tuesday for Abuja wen im welcome di delegation from di Federal Capital Territory community wey come pay am Christmas visit inside di Presidential Vila.

Di president wey go continue im campaign for di 2019 election on December 28 for Uyo, Akwa-Ibom, South South Nigeria say im focus never change and im campaign go still base on di three tins wey im party All Progressive Congress promise for di 2015 election.

"We go go from geo-political zone to geo-political to remind di pipo wetin we promise dem for 2015."

"Security come first becos you nid to secure di kontri before you fit govern am, ontop wetin we dey do di pipo wey dey North-East sabi am."

"On di economy, wey we go still work on, we don try ontop Agriculture, thos wey enta farming never regret am, we don also handle unemployment and we dey lucky because wit dat one we don dey get food security."

"Di third tin wey we use campaign na corruption. I tell you wetin I do wen I dey uniform, now I have to follow democracy wia you go first arrest before you prosecute and dem carry go court. Pipo dey call me Baba Go Slow because I dey do dat one. I dey go slow, but any which way I no go stop to dey point finger give di pipo wey dey do wuru-wuru collect moni wey no belong to dem."

Minister of di FCT, Mohammed Bello naim lead di community wey go greet Buhari, Bello also praise di president say e don do well so far say residents of di territory dey proud of am.