Di Instagram viral kids wey dey totori pipo wit dia copy-copy skills

Maleek 8, Fawas 10, and Muiz 14, no let wetin dem get limit dem, dem dey use wetin dey around dem take copy-copy celebrities dem.

Dem don mimic celebs like DJCuppy, Wizkid, Davido,Tonto Dike, Tiwa Savage, Genevieve Nnaji and plenti odas. Even President Muhammadu Buhari and im Vice, Prof. yemi Osinbajo dey for di video wey dem copy as dem sing Christmas song.

Dia Instagram page wey be @ikorodu_bois never reach three months and e don knack fifty thousand followers already and di numbas still dey increase.

Celebrities dey always follow comment for dia post afta dem see wetin di boys dey do.

Dem perform for di big stage of Rhythm Unplugged wey just finish.

Video Journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu