American pop star Miley Cyrus don marry her Australian actor and long time bobo Liam Hemsworth.

Di couple meet almost 10 years ago ontop set inside die feem 'The Last Song'.

Miley put up pishure ontop social media wey show di ceremony wey tori say happun on Sunday.

Di couple loss dia house for November inside di ogbonge California fire wey kill pass 80 pipo come destroy destroy plenti pipo propert. Tori say di wedding happun for anoda of Cyrus house for Franklin, Tennessee.

Na small ceremony dem do wit family and close friends.

Di couple first engage for 2012 come break-up di next year. Na for 2015 pipo sight dem togeda again before tori come out say dem don engage again.

Miley, 26, role as teenager wit secret life as a pop star inside di feem Hannah Montana make her popular around di world, she come out to become ogbonge award winning musician for real life.

Liam , 28, don act for inside some feems like 'The Last Song' (2010), 'The Hunger Games series' (2012-2015), and inside Independence Day: Resurgence (2016).

Hemsworth older brothers, Luke and Chris, na also actors.