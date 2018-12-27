Image copyright NIGERIAN ARMY

Police for Nigeria don arrest two suspects wey dem say get hand inside di death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Tori be say di two suspects dey directly involved inside di attack wey kill di former Defence Chief.

Dis arrest dey come one week afta gunmen attack di oga as im dey return from im farm for Abuja-Keffi road.

Federal goment bin don ask make dem chook eye, well-well, investigate how di former oga take die.

Tori bin come out too say di former Air Chief Marshal no get enough security, say dis one contribute to im death.

Nigeria Force bin come out deny di accuse.

Badeh serve as di 18th Chief of Air Staff until former president Goodluck Jonathan appoint am as Chief of Defence staff for January 2014.

Before im die, Badeh bin dey face accuse of N3.9 billion magomago wen im bin dey office.