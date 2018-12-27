Image copyright Getty Images Image example Koulibaly play for Senegal for di 2018 FIFA World Cup fir Russia

Fans of Italy club Inter Milan no go fit watch dia team play at home for two matches from Thursday afta dem chop ban sake of racial abuse dem give Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Di FIGC sporting judiciary wey be di bodi in charge of Italy football league (Seria-A) also rule say part of di stadium go also dey closed for one extra match.

Dis ban dey come one day afta fans boo Koulibaly as im collect red card for Napoli 1-0 loss against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Koulibaly go dey suspended for im club next match but fans of Inter Milan go also suffer am as dem no go fit enta stadium to watch dia club match against Benevento and Sassuolo.