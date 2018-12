Image example Former govnor of di state Donald Duke na one of di biker's wey been dey on show.

One of di many shows inside di Calabar Carnival na di Bikers parade wey shele on Thursday, di second day of di carnival procession.

Different ogbonge bikers from different parts of di kontri show plus including politicians like former Cross River state governor Donald Duke and di di current govnor Benedict Ayade.

Bikers parade na new addition wey govnor Ben Ayade bring to improve di Calabar Carnival and di idea na to attract young pipo.

Dis na some of di correct moments during di show wey carri localll and international bikers enta Calabar southern Nigeria.