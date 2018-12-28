Image copyright Getty Images Image example Michelle Obama don win America most admired woman

Former America first lady, Michelle Obama don win di title of di lady wey plenti pipo like well-well for inside United State of America according to di everi year Gallup poll.

Michelle Obama win as America most admired woman don put sand-sand for Hillary Clinton garri because na she bin don dey win dis title for 17-years.

Mrs Clinton wey be ex-presidential candidate, ecretary of state and first lady, carry third while tok show host Oprah Winfrey carry second.

According to di survey, di Queen dey for di top 10 for di 50th time.

Former President Barack Obama na most admired man for like di 11th time now, while President Donald Trump carry second for di fourth time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barack Obama win di most admired man inside America

Di Gallup poll na wetin dem dey do every year since 1946, except for 1976 wen dem no do am.

Dem ask 1,025 adults question, to name di man and woman wey dey live anywhere for di world wey dem admire di most.

Most Admired Woman

Michelle Obama - 15%

Oprah Winfrey - 5%

Hillary Clinton - 4%

Melania Trump - 4%

Queen Elizabeth II - 2%

Most Admired Man

Barack Obama - 19%

Donald Trump - 13%

George W Bush - 2%

Pope Francis - 2%

Bill Gates 1%