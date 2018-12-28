Image copyright INEC NIGERIA/FACEBOOK Image example Bar. Agboke say di buying of PVC no be sometin wey even dey possible.

Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Mutiu Agboke don hala come out say im no tell tori pipo say politicians dey pressure am to sell over 900,000 permanent voter cards wey dia owners neva collect inside di state.

Some local tori pipo bin report say di REC come out say politicians dey mount pressure give dem to sell di PVC dem wey pipo never gree go collect.

But Agboke tell BBC Pidgin say di reporter wey carry di tori no even dey present for di program wey im for give speech, e say di tori pesin add wetin im no tok inside di speech.

"Dat statement no be wetin I tok for di program yesterday, dem exaggerate wetin I truly tok."

"I tok say we get over 900,000 PVC wey pipo neva collect for Oyo state and e go dey good for stakeholders to join hand wit us to make sure say pipo come collect dia PVC and instead of dis politicians to dey encourage pipo to come collect dia PVC, dem dey waka about dey look for PVC to buy wey no even dey for sale ."

"I no tok say politicians dey pressurize me or dey come meet me for PVC to buy." Na so Agboke tok.

'Pesin no fit use anoda pesin PVC'

According to Agboke, di buying of PVC no be sometin wey even dey possible.

E say all di PVC wey dia owners no gree collect , dem go gada dem and return am back to di state office a week before di election and e no dey possible for anoda pesin to use dat PVC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria election go hold for February 2019

Onto dis mata, di chief press secretary to di chairman for Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, Rotimi Oyekanmi telll BBC Pidgin say INEC go allow collection of PVC until one week before di general elections.

Afta dat one week everi PVC wey di owners no collect, dem go gada am and pack am go di headquarters of dat state and nobody go get access to am.

E say nobody fit use anoda pesin PVC because di PVC get complicated security features plus di biometrics and di smart card reader wey dem go use during di elections.

"Dat na why di smart card reader dey very important for dis elections , e go help communicate wit di security chip wey dey each PVC." Na so Oyekanmi tok.

Wetin di smart card reader go do.

E go tell if na INEC issue di PVC wey dem insert.

Den for di second stage wey be biometrics- di smart card reader go tell if di features for di finger print wey di voter put, na di same wit wetin dem store for di PVC. Dis go confam weda di pesin na owner of di PVC.

Mr Oyekanmi conclude say dis na wetin make INEC dey insist say no PVC, no voting.