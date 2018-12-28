Image copyright Getty Images

Award winning American singer dey look prison for eye sake of im latest qwanta wit authorities dem, dis time na Monkey cause am.

District Attorney office for Los Angeles wey dey chook eye to fish out pipo wey commit say dem charge di American singer with two counts because im get monkey wey e no get permit for.

For America pesin must get permit to be able to get Monkey as pet and to break di law dey attract six months in prison.

Na for January dis year, di singer post picture on top Instagram of im and e three years old pikin dey play with di monkey wey im name na Fiji.

E no tey afta dat time wey organisations wey dey take care of animals go collect di monkey from im hand.

Na dis week di authorities decide to go afta Brown ontop di mata.

Brown go court for February 6 2019 and tori pipo TMZ dey report say Brown go defend imsef say no be im get di monkey say na one of im relative get am.

No be di first time Chris Brown get wahala with police, Brown don enta plenti kasala wit authorities since im plead guilty say e assault im girlfriend dat time, ogbonge musician Rihanna for 2009.