Dorcas Dienda, Miss Congo don wi di third edition of di Miss Africa pageant wey happun for di 27th of December 2018 for Calabar, Cross River state, South South Nigeria.

Miss Dienda na di co-founder of mil'arts wey dey join pipo wey like artwork and artists for DR Congo togeda.

Di event almost turn sometin else wen di new queen her hair catch fire as she bin dey do her celebration waka but some organizers behind di scene don come out say na wig she bin dey wear.

Image example One of di contestants

Di Govnor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade wey open di event tok say di pageant focus on top wetin African pipo consider say dey beautiful and wetin African man suppose know and expect from African woman.

Image example Cross River state govnor Ben Ayade and Miss World 2018

"We must dey proud say we be African." Na so Ayade tok.

Image example French speaking African kontries too participate for di show

Di competition wey feature twenty five kontris wey also include French and Spanish speaking kontris bin no get translator as di contestants bin dey ask for votes and ansa questions for di event.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Nigerian TV Star Ebuka, na one of di hosts of di show

Miss Congo na part of di twenty five kontris wey participate for di event wey include Sierra Leone, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Burundi, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tunisia, Tanzania, Botswana, Angola, Uganda, Somalia, Algeria, Togo, South Sudan, Kenya, Gambia, Namibia, Rwanda, Mozambique, Morocco and Nigeria.

Image example Di contestants dem

Di event wey hold for Calabar International Convention center bin host plenty ogbonge artist like Tiwa Savage, Mr Real and 2baba.