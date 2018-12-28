2019 elections: See foto of APC first presidential campaign rally for Uyo
Nigeria ruling party share flags give all di govnorship candidates for south-south part of di kontri wey dey contest 2019 election.
-
BBC
Muhammadu Buhari wit APC party ogas
-
BBC
APC name Muhammadu Buhari as chairman for dia presidential campaign council on Friday morning before di campaign start
-
BBC
South-south Govnorship candidates for APC collect flag
-
BBC
Adams Oshiomhole dance well well for di event
-
BBC
APC name Bola Ahmed Tinubu as co-chairman for dia presidential campaign council
-
BBC
Muhammadu Buhari wey be di Presidential candidate wit APC party ogas as him dey tok for Uyo
-
BBC
APC women and men wear cloth wey dem put Muhammadu Buhari face ontop
-
BBC
APC women and men wear cloth wey dem put Muhammadu Buhari face ontop
-
BBC
Godswill Akpabio na APC leader for Akwa Ibom state
-
BBC
Entertainers give party supporters music to dance to
-
BBC
APC member carri broom and wear cloth wey get party colour
-
BBC
APC women carri dance show di world
-
BBC
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, di Director General of APC Campaign organization sef show im strong dance move
