2019 elections: See foto of APC first presidential campaign rally for Uyo

  • 28 December 2018

Nigeria ruling party share flags give all di govnorship candidates for south-south part of di kontri wey dey contest 2019 election.

  • Muhammadu Buhari BBC

    Muhammadu Buhari wit APC party ogas

  • President Muhammadu Buhari BBC

    APC name Muhammadu Buhari as chairman for dia presidential campaign council on Friday morning before di campaign start

  • Govnorship candidates for APC collect flag BBC

    South-south Govnorship candidates for APC collect flag

  • Adams Oshiomhole BBC

    Adams Oshiomhole dance well well for di event

  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu BBC

    APC name Bola Ahmed Tinubu as co-chairman for dia presidential campaign council

  • Muhammadu Buhari wit APC party chiefs dem BBC

    Muhammadu Buhari wey be di Presidential candidate wit APC party ogas as him dey tok for Uyo

  • APC women BBC

    APC women and men wear cloth wey dem put Muhammadu Buhari face ontop

  • APC women and men wear cloth wey dem put Muhammadu Buhari face ontop BBC

    APC women and men wear cloth wey dem put Muhammadu Buhari face ontop

  • Godswill Akpabio BBC

    Godswill Akpabio na APC leader for Akwa Ibom state

  • Entertainers give pipo music to dance to BBC

    Entertainers give party supporters music to dance to

  • APC member wey carri broom BBC

    APC member carri broom and wear cloth wey get party colour

  • APC women carri dance show di world BBC

    APC women carri dance show di world

  • Rotimi Amaechi BBC

    Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, di Director General of APC Campaign organization sef show im strong dance move

Another thing we de for inside dis tori