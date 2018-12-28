Image example APC name Muhammadu Buhari as chairman for dia presidential campaign council on Friday morning before di campaign start

Nigeria President Buhari on Friday promise to deal wit Boko Haram militants wey dey cause bloodshed and kidnap pipo for di kontri.

Di President tok dis one for Uyo, di Akwa Ibom State capital, South-south Nigeria wen im launch im number five presidential campaign to get second term election for 2019.

Oga Buhari tok say wen im enta office for 2015 Boko Haram militants bin dey control 17 local government areas for Borno and Yobe states but today dem no dey control any local government.

"Last last, we go clear dem comot for di kontri," President Buhari tok for di rally wey plenty members of di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from all over di kontri, comot to Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for.

E also say im administration for 2015, promised three tins wey be security, economy and fight against corruption. E say apart from Boko Haram wey still dey operate, im administration dey try for food security and also corruption fight fight.

Image example South-south Govnorship candidates for APC collect flag

"We dey fight corruption and we no go stop," President Buhari tell im crowd of supporters. E also promise Nigerians say dem no go regret to vote am for second term.

Di event, wey be di flag off of di South-south Presidential Campaign for di APC, also get presentation of flags to di party governorship candidates dem for Akwa Ibom; Rivers; Cross River and Delta states.

President Buhari start im 2019 re-election campaign at di same time wey one faction of Boko Haram wey join hand wit di so-called Islamic state dey increase dia attack. Security sources say in di last few days, two military base for north east Nigeria bin enta gbege from di hand of militants.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram na im dey behind many kidnapping of pikin dem including di 'Dapchi girls' and 'Chibok girls'

For inside statement di army say di attack on Baga, wey bi major market town near Lake Chad, happun on di evening of Boxing Day.

Although di military dey claim say dem still dey follow terrorist wey dey hide for di area fight, some security sources don tell BBC say Boko Haram fighters overpower di local headquarters of di Multinational Joint Task Force, wey Lake Chad kontri bin form to tackle di militants.

AFP don also report say terrorists don take over one nearby naval base.