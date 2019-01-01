Image copyright Getty Images

Di United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday say dem dey expect 25,685 new pikins to land as new year day pikins for Nigeria to put di kontri for number three on di list of kontris wey go born pass for di world.

Within Africa, Nigerian pikins go make am almost 40% of all pikin wey dem go born for West and Central Africa.

Na only India and China go born pass Nigeria dis new year, according to di joinbodi.

India — 69,944

China — 44,940

Nigeria — 25,685

Pakistan — 15,112

Indonesia — 13,256

The United States — 11086

The Democratic Republic of Congo — 10,053

Bangladesh — 8,428

Di joinbodi reason am say for oda West Africa kontris dem no go too born like Nigeria. For Ghana dem say di number go be 2926 while for Cameroon na 2517.

For di current life expectancy rate, UNICEF say pikin wey dem born for Nigeria today fit no live pass 2074 - na im be 55 years of age.

Pikin wey dem born today for Denmark go likely to live enter 3000 - wey be 22nd century, according to UNICEF Nigeria Acting Representative, Pernille Ironside, wey tok for statement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ironside say we fit prevent di tins wey dey kill pikin early in life

She say: "We fit and must do more to make sure say pikin wey dem born for Nigeria survive dia first day of life and go fit survive and grow well well for many months and years.

"For Nigeria, each year, about 262,000 babies dey die as dem dey born dem, and na di second highest number for di world, while every day inside Nigeria, 257 babies die within dia first month of life," tok Ironside.

Many of di tins wey dey cause pikin dey die early na from wetin dem fit prevent like, premature birth, complications for delivery, infections like sepsis and pneumonia.