Image copyright Getty Images Image example Biya say e get concern for Northwest and Southwest of di kontri, to go back to when quiet and normal life dey

President Paul Biya on New Year's Day warn say Cameroon security forces go wipe separatist fighters as deh deny for drop dia guns.

"As ah don tok before, I get concern for de population for Northwest and Southwest, dia situation for bi safe and for turn back for quiet and normal life di touch me", President Biya on tok for im New Year's Day message .

"Ah know de kana bad tins weh de rebels di do for population and we no fit allow dis kana tin for continue", e add.

Dis message for new year di kam weh na two years afta weh katakata burst for Anglophone regions as lawyers and teachers ask for better treatment for dia education and system for law.

De crisis turn na to fight and just now, 437,000 pipo don run go oda areas for kontri, 30,000 register for Nigeria, 200 soldiers die deh wound 300, more dan 600 separatists fighters and more dan 500 ordinary pipo.

Na for seka say e want national harmony weh e create disarmament, committee for avoid harsh measures for make peace, president explain.

E say deh go take measures for give more pawa for local communities for manage dia affairs and promote bilingualism and multiculturalism, continue dialogue wit pipo weh deh get good will for bring back peace.

President Biya no even mention de pipo weh deh run go oda areas, no forgive any prisoner weh e get connection with Anglophone crisis.

SDF shadow cabinet member, Jean Robert Wafo say Biya e speech no get vision, ambition or determination for kontri weh e wan reach top for 2035. E say de speech no get figures for kontri e life and na general statements. Wafo say afta 36 years for pawa inspiration don finish and president Biya no bi close to reality.

Separatists leaders with dia acting president, Samuel Ikome Sako also get dia message weh deh say deh go fight for protect dia pipo from pipo weh deh di occupy dia land.

International Crisis Group put Cameroon inside de ten big fights for de world, say ten separatist fighters groups dey for de two regions and de fight fit become worse for 2019 as since e di so -so go before and fit turn to civil war. Dis group say for stop dis fight, goment get for free political prisoners plus including separatist leaders, support all Anglophone conference.