Shehu Shagari, former Nigeria presido don die
- 28 December 2018
Nigeria former presido Alhaji Shehu Shagari die on Friday.
93 year old Alhaji Shagari die afta e sick small for National hospital, Abuja, according to im family member.
Shagari bin be Nigeria presido from1979 to 1983 afta e collect power from General Olusegun Obasanjo wey be di military Head of State den.
I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.— Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) December 28, 2018
