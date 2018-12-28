Nigeria former presido Alhaji Shehu Shagari die on Friday.

93 year old Alhaji Shagari die afta e sick small for National hospital, Abuja, according to im family member.

Shagari bin be Nigeria presido from1979 to 1983 afta e collect power from General Olusegun Obasanjo wey be di military Head of State den.

Skip Twitter post by @Belshagy I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) December 28, 2018

