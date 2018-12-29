Image copyright Other Image example Rice and Fake or Plastic rice look very much alike wen dem never boil am.

Cameroon goment on Saturday order de company weh e di import rice for tok palaver plastic rice wit dem after new year holiday.

Since Friday kain by kain video di circulate for social media di show some rice weh e mark na Broli and Armati say na plastic rice.

Tori be say wen deh roll de rice for hand afta deh cook'am e di bi laik ball, even wen deh hit'am for wall or floor e no di scatter.

Pipo say make goment wake-up do some tin because dis kana rice na for kill pipo.

Image example Nigeria and Gambia don experience plastica rice palava before. Easch time e happun na China dem dey accuse say na from dia e dey come from.

Dis scandal don make Trade Minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana call director company weh e di import and supply dis kana rice for Cameroon for meeting for number 3 day for January 2019.

For release Minister say make de company kam for meeting with papers weh e di authorise dem for import dis rice.

De papers na certificate for quality control from de agency weh e di control de tins weh deh import for see if na correct quality. Plus weti weh agric inspectors for food tok before deh komot de rice for Douala seaport.

For now consumer associations nova tok any tin about dis plastic rice and all man di wait for know how dis rice pass all test for good rice enta market.