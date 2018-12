Image copyright Other

Ghanaians give massive endorsement to di creation of six new regions for di country in referendum wey happen Thursday.

Electoral Commission of Ghana on Friday say dem meet di expectation of 50 percent voter turnout den 80 percent Yes votes in favour of di creation of di new regions.

Afta di referendum, what go happun be say parliament go pass di creation of di regions into law so say e go be recognised in law.

Di proposed regions be part of President Akufo-Addo en election promise which he say go help improve di livelihoods of people who no no fit enjoy di resources some sake of di region big too much.

Although some people try oppose di referendum for some areas like di proposed Oti region, Deputy Head of Communications for Electoral Commission Yussif Ayuba talk BBC Pidgin say "so far di Yes or No voting process be peaceful, sake of dem no experience any problems."

Image copyright Dr Bawumia/Facebook Image example Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cast en vote on Thursday morning for Kperiga Presby JHS 'A' as part of referendum which go create six new regions for Ghana.

Di six newly proposed regions which go go before Parliament so say dem go pass am into law be Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Oti, North East den Savanna regions.

Some videos emerge during di voting process say some people dey vote more than once.

But according to Chairperson of di Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa dem get disame information wey dem start dey investigate am, she make dis revelation for press conference under for di Commission office in Accra.