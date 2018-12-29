Image example Alhaji Shehu Shagari die on Friday for di age of 93 year old

Plenti ogbonge pipo for Nigeria don begin send dia condolence give di family of Nigeria former presido Alhaji Shehu Shagari wey die on Friday for di age of 93 year old afta im sick small for National hospital, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari through di statement from im Special Adviser on top Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, describe Shagari death as di loss of a strong pesin wey everybody gbadu im life of service and humility.

Oda pipo too son enta aocial media to tok about dia experience wit Shagari wen im dey alive and how e try arrange tins for di kontri.

Late Shagari become Nigeria first presido under democracy from 1979 to 1983 afta e collect power from General Olusegun Obasanjo wey be di military Head of State den.

five oda tins you need to know about Shagari.

Dem born Shagari for di northern Shagari village im great-grandfather, Ahmadu Rufa'i, na di founder of di village and di village head.

Shagari get plenti- plenti service experience, e don serve seven times inside ministerial or cabinet position as federal minister and as federal commissioner from 1958-1975.

Shagari don get plenti pleti titles, for1962, di Sultan of Sokoto Siddiq Abubakar III make am di Turaki of di Fula Sokoto Caliphate. E also get chieftaincy titles of di Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, di Ezediale of Aboucha and di Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alhaji Shehu Shagari meet wit British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for 10 Downing Street, during im State Visit to Britain, 18th March 1981

Shehu Shagari na di founding member of di National People Party for 1978 and for 1979 di party choose am as dia presidential candidate for dat year general elections. E win di election and become di president and head of state of di Federal Republic of Nigeria but Major General Muhammadu Buhari wey be current president na im overthrown im goment on di 31 December 1983.

Shagari bring plenti changes for di kontri, e make Housing, Industries, Transportation and Agriculture as di ogbonge tin wey im goment go focus on. E arrange cheap housing plan, e finish di building of di Kaduna refinery for 1980.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alhaji Shehu Shagari is met by Queen Elizabeth II upon his arrival at Victoria Station in London, 1981

Shagari also finish di construction of steel plant and three rolling mills for Ajaokuta to add join di ones wey don already dey, e complete Delta Steel complex for 1982. E create di Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria for Ikot Abasi for 1983, e also begin di Green Revolution programme to share seed and fertilizer give farmers to make food plenti yanfu-yanfu for di kontri.