Nigeria goment dey use police to close di mouth of di opposition pipo for di kontri and dey supress human rights, according to Senate president Bukola Saraki.

"Dis kontri no be banana kontri, police no suppose act outside di law, dem no suppose to dey abuse pipo rights"na so Saraki tok for statement e release late Saturday, to reply di way police take block di house of opposition senator Dino Melaye.

Tori be say police don declare wanted Senator Melaye wey be right hand man of Senate President Saraki sake of accuse wey concern using of thugs to attack one police officer.

For statement wey di senate president tok tok pesin Yusuph Olaniyonu sign e say di President Muhammadu Buhari goment dey use police to shut-up di mouth of opposition for Nigeria.

E say dem dey suspect di way police take enta di senator house and di timing show say dem no wan make im join do di kontri election wey go happun for February.

"Police claim say dem send letter to clerk of di senate about Dino mata, but I check for clerk office, I no see anytin like dat"na so di senate president tok.

Police brutality na im make #EndSARS turn to serious mata among kontri pipo of Nigeria and e don tey wen ordinary pipo and activists dey cry out say di kontri police sabi abuse di rights of citizens.

Saraki say dem no dey against police to do dia work, but dem no suppose begin touchlight mata wey happun since July now wey election time don reach.

Di statement say "Dem just dey charge am wit plenti allegation wey no dey necessary and dem no say im be candidate for di next election and e no fit run".

Senator Dino Melaye bin tok say police wan arrest and inject am to death, but police deny am, few days later police use force enta di senator house to arrest am and dem say dem go tanda for dia till im surrender to dem.

Meanwhile oga Melaye don tell police wen him don ready, e go surrender himsef give police.

Saraki and Buhari no dey see eye to eye since August wen di senate president port from ruling All Progressive Congress APC join opposition People's Democratic Party PDP wia im don become director general of opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation.