Image copyright Getty Images Image example plenti pipo don clap for Cassie say she do well as she tier rubber her bobo foto a day afta Diddy poso I love you foto of her

Social media melt on Sunday sake of say American rapper, Sean "Diddy" Combs ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura post foto of her new bobo just one day afta Diddy post her foto for im Instagram Story wit red heart emoji.

Diddy share di Instagram Story on Saturday December 29 wey carry di picture of Cassie inside bathtub.

Image copyright Instagram/cassie

But e be like say Cassie dey on a different level and she don move on wit new bobo as she no waste time to share foto of wen she dey kiss her new bobo.

Dis na how social media react on di mata:

According to tatafo pipo, di new bobo wey Cassie dey kiss inside di foto na 25-year-old fitness guru wey im name na Alex Fine. One pesin for twitter even ask question weda di bobo na Diddy traineR, while anoda pesin tok say Diddy know di bobo.

Diddy and Cassie wey be singer and model bin separate late dis year afta more than 11 years wey two of dem date.

Di news of di separation trend well-well for social media so tey pipo begin tweet say Diddy do Cassie 'chop, clean mouth', 'use and dump', plus waste her time.

Dis year no too sweet for Sean "Diddy" Combs, first im break up with e long time girlfriend Cassie, later di mama of im children wey be also im former girlfriend, Kim Porter die for November 15 and dis news cause serious sadness for am.

Pipo bin dey hope say Cassie and Diddy fit come back togeda afta dem bin see two of dem togeda afta Kim Porter die but wit dis foto wey Cassie tier rubber so, di water don pass garri.