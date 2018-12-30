Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deadi bodi burning ceremony for India

Police for Anambra state, South East Nigeria dey investigate afta fire wey break out for di Mortuary section of di General Hospital Enugwu -Ukwu for Njikoka local Government Area burn deadi bodi dem to ashes.

According to tori, di fire incident happun on Saturday around 5.41pm and na 50 deadi burn inside.

Tok-tok pesin for Anambra State Command, Haruna Mohammed tok inside statement say di fire spoil di building come burn di deadi body dem beyond recognition.

"Police Patrol team wey DPO Nimo Division CSP EGU Benjamin lead naim rush go di scene to block di place so tiff-tiff pipo no go use oppourtunity to loot."

"Dem call fire Service wey come and togeda wit local pipo dem quench di fire."

"However di fire don already spoil tins, damage di building and almost all di deadi bodi inside di mortuary don burn beyond recognition."Na so Mohammed tok

Police also say dem meva know wetin cause di fire yet but dem dey chook eye to find out wetin really happun.