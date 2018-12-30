Dino Melaye: For di third day now, police still tanda di domot of Nigerian senator dey wait am
Nigeria police vigil for di Abuja house of di senator wey dey represent Kogi West district, Dino Melaye don enta di third day now.
Police bin storm di lawmaker house since Friday, December 28, but dem no see am arrest, dem promise to do vigil for di lawmaker house till dem gbab am.
According to police, senator Dino dey wanted ontop accuse say im join hand wit im thugs wey carri arms to shoot one police officer.
- We go tanda for Dino domot till we arrest am - Police
- Nigeria police don become Buhari goment toy to attack opposition - Saraki
Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".
Di statement say di senator and im gang shoot Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.
Senator Dino bin raise alarm last week say police wan arrest and inject am to death.
Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.
Senator Dino too never comot twitter dey tweet about wetin dey happun.
Some of im colleagues including di president of di senate Bukola Saraki don chook mouth inside di mata.