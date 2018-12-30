Image copyright Twitter/@dino_melaye Image example Di lawmaker put dis pishure ontop twitter as evidence say police camp for im domot

Nigeria police vigil for di Abuja house of di senator wey dey represent Kogi West district, Dino Melaye don enta di third day now.

Police bin storm di lawmaker house since Friday, December 28, but dem no see am arrest, dem promise to do vigil for di lawmaker house till dem gbab am.

According to police, senator Dino dey wanted ontop accuse say im join hand wit im thugs wey carri arms to shoot one police officer.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".

Di statement say di senator and im gang shoot Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.

Senator Dino bin raise alarm last week say police wan arrest and inject am to death.

Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.

Senator Dino too never comot twitter dey tweet about wetin dey happun.

Skip Twitter post by @dino_melaye Nigerians can drive or walk through my street to confirm Moshood Jimooh's lies. Water and light cut off for 3days now. These guys are so dishonourable. God help Nigeria. We shall overcome. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @dino_melaye To God alone be the glory. I shall not die but live. Nigeria is my only country I cannot and will not run away bc of frivolous lies and charges. We all own this country and justice must reign. I will never be afraid if him who can only kill and injure the flesh and not the Spirit — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 30, 2018

Some of im colleagues including di president of di senate Bukola Saraki don chook mouth inside di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @benmurraybruce #HappeningRightNow The @PoliceNG are currently at @dino_melaye’s residence and are threatening to fire tire gas into the building. And this is intentional. They know he is asthmatic and if these gases go into his house, they’d kill him. Enough is Enough! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @bukolasaraki The general belief now is that the Police action against Senator @dino_melaye is aimed at keeping him out of circulation so that he would not participate in the general elections in February 2019.https://t.co/gSiQkXU1md — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 29, 2018