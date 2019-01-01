Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example President Muhammadu Buhari

'Make Nigerians no fear for dis 2019 wey be election year, plenti presidential candidates don commit demsef to peace, and dat peace na im we go get.'

Na di assurance wey dey inside di special new year message of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

Buhari also use im January 1 statement do campaign wen e tok say; "I hope you (im kontri pipo) go vote for us dis 2019 to get anoda four years for office, as una do for 2015."

New year message suppose be special greetings, quotes and texts to wish love ones joy inside di new year, but e be like say President Buhari no send wen e add election mata inside im message.

By 16 February, 2019 voters for Nigeria presidential election go use wetin di candidates don tok to vote for dem.

"Elections no be do or die affair, and make we no approach dis election inside we democracy with fear..."

'We dey motivated by nothing oda dan service to motherland, and service without selfishness or personal interest" Di Nigerian leader tok.'I fit assure all of una say we dey make steady and sustainable progress ontop evri area of national life. Those wey no dey bias fit see and appreciate di progress di kontri don make since 2015.'Buhari say New Year provide opportunity to renew commitment, and di Nigerian leader invite im kontri pipo to rededicate demsef to di vision of Nigeria wey fit work for all.