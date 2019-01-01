Image copyright David Oyedepo Ministries International

January 1 na dat time of di year wen pastors for Nigeria dey reveal wetin God tell dem say go happun for di rest of di year.

For crossover services for across Nigeria, pastors on Tuesday share wit dia congregation di plan God get for Nigeria for 2019.

Prophesies for New Year don become important for Christians for Nigeria sake how religion get ogbonge control of di kontri pipo.

However critics wey dey for church and outside don tok say a lot of di prophecies no dey come true.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka

Controversial Nigerian Catholic priest Father Mbaka prophesy say Nigerians go face serious hardship for 2019.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka wey be di Spiritual Director for Adoration Ministry, Enugu say Nigerians gats pray hard.

Di Catholic priest also add say di wahala wey di kontri go face, e never see for di 58 years for di existence.

He also want make the pipo continue to pray for President Muhammad Buhari.

Apostle Suleman

Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman give many prophecy wey focus on goment work inside di kontri.

One of di prophecies wey Pastor Suleman na 'dem go rig di 2019 Nigerian elections', he ask PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to focus on di North for di elections and for Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari to go rest. According to local media; Daily Post and Concise News.

For 2016, pipo hala popular Nigeria prophet TB Joshua becos say he predict say Clinton go win di US elections and di thin no come happen.

Pipo even call am out for social media afta im delete di picture from im Facebook page.

Adeboye, Oyedepo and Eneche

Di message for Nigeria from di mouth of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Paul Eneche dey very hopeful.

Dem tok say God no go abandon di country and things go get betta for di pipo.

Pastor E A Adeboye of di Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide quote Lamentations 3:22-23 wey tok say God mercies dey new every morning.

David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide tok say Nigeria go dey safe and God go protect di kontri.

Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre also tok say God no go leave Nigeria and make di Christians for di kontri continue to pray.

For June 2018, Reno Omokri, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan and pastor, ask Father Mbaka about di prophecy we say peace go come to Nigeria through President Buhari.