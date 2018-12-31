Image copyright Twitter/@USEmbassyAbuja Image example US Embassy Abuja

America Embassy for Nigeria don close down dia centres for Abuja and Lagos till further notice.

According to di informate dem put ontop dia Facebook page, di shut down na as a result of wetin dey happun for U.S.

Since December 22, 2018 naim America goment shut down because dem never agree for di moni wey President Donald Trump want to fund di wall e wan build for Mexico wey fit cost billions of dollars.

Nigeria embassy say dem go open again once di goment shutdown for America don end too.

Although di embassy no tok go dia, wetin di shut down mean for pipo wey get one visa appointment or di oda na say dem go get to exercise patience till dem open again

Di shutdown don already affect tins for America as contracts dey on hold for many federal office for U.S, travel plans cancel and many pipo never collect salary.

Na like 420,000 pipo dey work on New Year eve without pay.