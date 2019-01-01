'Pipo dey call me snake or demon because of how I dey twist my bodi'

Grace Wanja na 13 years old Kenyan acrobat wey get big dream to perform for world stage.

Grace first start to dey twist bodi for money for street to raise money epp her mama wen she fall sick.

She follow BBC Pidgin tok how she dey always waka round di streets and markets of Kenya dey perform for money to take assist her single mother take care of di house.

She learn how to do acrobatics from internet and she come start to dey perform for di street of Kenya to raise money support her mama.

Di 13 years old girl want make di whole world see wetin she fit do and she also get dream to perform for Kenya presido Uhuru Kenyatta.

She tok say na ontop internet she develop her talent.

Video Journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu