Image example One of di dancers for Calabar Carnival

Carnival Calabar 2018 don come waka go, but di tori still never comot pipo mouth.

Di event wey pipo dey call di biggest 'street party for Africa' carry plenti shows and competitions and all of dem happun inside four days.

Image example Cross River govnor, Ben Ayade, presidential candidate of ACPN Oby Ezekwesili and Miss Africa 2018 flag off di carnival.

Carnival Calabar

Image example Apart from di five competing bands wey perform, 20 odas bin come to educate and entertain pipo

Carnival Calabar na di high point of di whole festival and naim get di longest procession of more dan five hundred pipo dancers and performers.

One of di main, di main event for di Carnival Calabar na di competition between di five bands to show wetin Africanism true-true mean.

Image example Na Passion 4 band win di Calabar Carnival competition wey happun between five bands

Five bands bin compete wit demsef, Masta Blast, Seagull, Passion 4, Freedom and Bay Side.

Passion 4 win di competition for di 9th time and im carri N10million naira waka as price moni.

Image example No be only dance and acting dey ground, artists also showcase dia talent

Miss Africa Calabar 2018

Image example Miss Congo win Miss Africa 2018

Dis na one event wey never comot pipo mouth.

Miss Democratic Republic of Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, wey win di crown make tori afta her hair wen fire-works drop on top her head afta dem announce her as di winner.

Image example Contestants for Miss Africa

Na 25 Africa kontris follow compete plus including Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana. Miss Africa waka go house wit $30,000 plus car.

Image example Contestants for Miss Africa

Bikers Carnival

Bikers no carri las as dem sef get dia own carnival.

Govnor Ayade na im introduce di Bikers Carnival and di idea na to make sure say young pipo go fit participate and enjoy di show.

Image example Biker Carnival put fear for pipo bodi sake of di different stuntspipo do

Cultural Carnival

Twenty-five states from Nigeria, plus eighteen local goment from Cross River state naim show for di cultural carnival.

Image example Di Masquerade dance too join represent di over 20 states from Nigeria wey participate for di cultural festival

All of dis groups carri dia local music and dance come to promote dia culture and to also show say all of dem na one Nigeria.

International Carnival

Image example Plenti kontries attend di Calabar Carnival

Las las, di carnival no just end wit Africa kontris. Di international carnival na di segment wey pipo from different kontris of di world gada to show solidarity with Cross River pipo.

Image example Ethiopia wow di crowds sotay dem bin no even want dem to comot afta dia time finish

Image example Hungary tell di tori of love for money for di International Carnival

Image example Fire bin play very big role for Calabar Carnival especially for di International one

Image example South African dancer dey do dia local Zuu dance

Image example Na Hungary make pipo happy well-well with di kain active dance dem do

Image example Indonesia come Calabar for di first time for di Carnival but di crowd no too feel dem

28 kontris naim show including, Croatia, Mexico, Brazil, USA, Canada, Ukraine, Italy andColumbia.

Calabar Street Party

Image example Pipo from Slovenia show to jolly for Carnival Calabar 2018

Di calabar carnival dey try to make more young pipo dey interested in di ferstival and na why dem add am.

Although pipo grumble say dem bin no start on time, e be like say di young pipo wey attend enjoy demsef wella.