Calabar Carnival 2018: Di events wey totori pipo for di biggest street party for Africa
Carnival Calabar 2018 don come waka go, but di tori still never comot pipo mouth.
Di event wey pipo dey call di biggest 'street party for Africa' carry plenti shows and competitions and all of dem happun inside four days.
- Masquerade, toking drum, many tins inside Calabar Carnival cultural parade
- Miss Congo win Miss Africa 2018 but her hair catch fire afta she collect di crown
Carnival Calabar
Carnival Calabar na di high point of di whole festival and naim get di longest procession of more dan five hundred pipo dancers and performers.
One of di main, di main event for di Carnival Calabar na di competition between di five bands to show wetin Africanism true-true mean.
Five bands bin compete wit demsef, Masta Blast, Seagull, Passion 4, Freedom and Bay Side.
Passion 4 win di competition for di 9th time and im carri N10million naira waka as price moni.
Miss Africa Calabar 2018
Dis na one event wey never comot pipo mouth.
Miss Democratic Republic of Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, wey win di crown make tori afta her hair wen fire-works drop on top her head afta dem announce her as di winner.
Na 25 Africa kontris follow compete plus including Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana. Miss Africa waka go house wit $30,000 plus car.
Bikers Carnival
Bikers no carri las as dem sef get dia own carnival.
Govnor Ayade na im introduce di Bikers Carnival and di idea na to make sure say young pipo go fit participate and enjoy di show.
Cultural Carnival
Twenty-five states from Nigeria, plus eighteen local goment from Cross River state naim show for di cultural carnival.
All of dis groups carri dia local music and dance come to promote dia culture and to also show say all of dem na one Nigeria.
International Carnival
Las las, di carnival no just end wit Africa kontris. Di international carnival na di segment wey pipo from different kontris of di world gada to show solidarity with Cross River pipo.
28 kontris naim show including, Croatia, Mexico, Brazil, USA, Canada, Ukraine, Italy andColumbia.
Calabar Street Party
Di calabar carnival dey try to make more young pipo dey interested in di ferstival and na why dem add am.
Although pipo grumble say dem bin no start on time, e be like say di young pipo wey attend enjoy demsef wella.