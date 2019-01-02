Dino Melaye: Police get right to break into anybodi house - Femi Falana
Ogbonge human rights lawyer Femi Falana on Wednesday advice Senator Dino Melaye, wey police dey find to arrest, to come out and present imsef to authorities, because na wetin go pay am be dat.
Falana say if police dey find you, na for your sake you suppose carri your lawyer go meet police to say 'na me be dis', as dis na wetin di law expect say make pipo do.
Otherwise if dem get search warrant dem get right to break into wherever you chook your head put.
Wetin Police tok be say dem dey charge am ontop accuse say im join hand wit im thugs to carri arms shoot one police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.
Melaye don deny say im get hand for di mata - wey already dey court.
Falana say if Melaye no get lawyer, dem go arrange free lawyer for am, because na wetin di law tok. And even if e Melaye dey wit Police wey want make e give statement, e fit demand say make im lawyer show first before e write anytin down.
If Melaye take Falana advice, e fit avoid wetin di lawmaker wey dey represent Kogi-West for Senate post for twitter on 2 January say Police don ready to use force break inside im house.
Why Melaye neva comot on im own to surrender no dey clear, and why e be say im own lawyer neva show face for im Abuja house wia police dey do night and day vigil, to demand say make authorities show dia search warrant - or comot from im client domot.
Instead, di senator use video wey im do to wish pipo happy New Year ontop social media, take ask for divine epp and for di general public to torchlight im mata.
Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement bin say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".