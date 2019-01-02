Image example Wednesday make am six days since police go tanda in front of Senator Dino Milaye domot to arrest am

Ogbonge human rights lawyer Femi Falana on Wednesday advice Senator Dino Melaye, wey police dey find to arrest, to come out and present imsef to authorities, because na wetin go pay am be dat.

Falana say if police dey find you, na for your sake you suppose carri your lawyer go meet police to say 'na me be dis', as dis na wetin di law expect say make pipo do.

Otherwise if dem get search warrant dem get right to break into wherever you chook your head put.

Image copyright SENATOR DINO MELAYE FACEBOOK Image example Na since 28 December 2018 wey Dino bin first tell di world say Police dey find am because dem wan use injection kill am, accuse wey Police say no get sense inside.

Wetin Police tok be say dem dey charge am ontop accuse say im join hand wit im thugs to carri arms shoot one police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.

Melaye don deny say im get hand for di mata - wey already dey court.

Falana say if Melaye no get lawyer, dem go arrange free lawyer for am, because na wetin di law tok. And even if e Melaye dey wit Police wey want make e give statement, e fit demand say make im lawyer show first before e write anytin down.

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceNG POLICE OPERATIVES DEPLOYED TO ARREST SENATOR DINO MELAYE IN HIS RESIDENCE WILL NOT RETREAT UNTIL SENATOR DINO MELAYE SURRENDERS HIMSELF FOR ARREST AND INVESTIGATION. See details https://t.co/BEmKGLBjk8 pic.twitter.com/dVJuU6Q4rq — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) December 30, 2018

If Melaye take Falana advice, e fit avoid wetin di lawmaker wey dey represent Kogi-West for Senate post for twitter on 2 January say Police don ready to use force break inside im house.

Why Melaye neva comot on im own to surrender no dey clear, and why e be say im own lawyer neva show face for im Abuja house wia police dey do night and day vigil, to demand say make authorities show dia search warrant - or comot from im client domot.

Skip Twitter post by @dino_melaye Police bringing in tool boxes to break doors and vandalize my house. Police EOD truck just brought them. Media take note — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 2, 2019

Instead, di senator use video wey im do to wish pipo happy New Year ontop social media, take ask for divine epp and for di general public to torchlight im mata.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement bin say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".