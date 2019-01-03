Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Biya for im New Year message promise to deal with separatist, many of dem from Anglophone region, wey form dia own kontri

Parents dem for Anglophone regions di move dia pikin dem for oda regions as de crisis di go before and United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF say 206,000 pikin dem need help quick-quick.

As de crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions di go before pikin dem di bi de first victim and some parents weh deh no fit komot for de region di take dia pikin dem go leave'am for other regions.

48 years old Andrew Kongnso, wey be parent for Northwest region say e decide for move e two boy pikin dem for seka say deh don become target.

"If separatists no force pikin dem for join dem, na army di kill dem say deh bi separatists, de papa explain for BBC Pidgin why e move e pikin dem, 12 years Leonard and Bernard 14 years.

Andrew no bi de only parent weh e di fear for dia pikin dia lives. "Ah di still beg even ma kombi dem for take ma nine year old girl pikin for Yaounde", Pa Elvis tok.

Some parents dem laik Elvis weh deh no fit leave dia Northwest region prefer for die yi wan as shooting dey na almost every day, chop di scarce as pipo no di go farm, and serious suffer dey.

Some pikin dem weh deh still remain for de two regions dey for danger as den need chop, place for stay, di suffer abuse and merecine.

UNICEF say for seka de crisis for de Anglophone regions, 400,000 pikin dem need help.

For dia report Unicef say 309,000 children dey for Northwest and and Southwest regions and 206,000 for de pikin dem need quick assistance.

De kana assistance go bi for tok for dem and give dem some chop, place for stay and and merecine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di crisis wey some pipo dey face for Cameroon - dia own kontri - don make dem run comot become refugee for Nigeria

Na pikin dem di feel de pinch and UNICEF di put weight for make sure say deh stop abuse for pikin dem, give assistance for victims weh deh abuse, build skills for pipo for dia communities.

Dis according to di UN agency for protect pikin dem, and for collaborate with oda sectors for protect pikin dem.

Since 2016 katakata bust for Northwest and Southwest regions, as lawyers and teachers komot for road form condemn how goment di dilute dia education and legal system.

For seka de violence weh e start afta, 437,000 don run go bush, and oda areas for kontri, 30,000 day for Nigeria, according to United Nations report.

De don kill 200 soldiers wound 300; 600 separatist forces and 500 civilians too die International crisis group tok.