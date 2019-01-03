Ghana clash don chase pipo go Togo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say Joint military and police don dey ground to calm tension down

Fire burn down pipo house and destroy tins afta one communal clash wey start for di Northern region of Ghana.

Di fighting na ontop land mata wey two farming communities dey drag on Wednesday.

Tori be say some members of di communities dey fear for dia life, and some don run comot to neighbour kontri Togo ontop fear say do-my-own-back attack fit shele.

Joint military and police don reach di area to restore tins to normal.

Dis dey come like one week afta goment renew di curfew for Bole for di Northern Region.

Di curfew na becos wey dem do because di two pipo wey die late last year sake of fight for chieftancy.

For dat clash, pipo injure and property destroy.

Security experts dey ask goment to find peaceful solution wey go last as di northern region of di kontri dey always get di kain clash and fight fight.