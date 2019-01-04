2019 Public Holidays wey go happun for Nigeria
If you be di type wey need to plan your year from di first month, to know wen holiday go dey, or wen Salah go be - make dat meat no pass you by - den we get di informate wey you dey find here.
Information na power, so e make correct sense to get information on which day holiday go dey for di year.
- Eid-El-Kabir: Sallah ram wey cost no go stop PH celebration
- 'No Bra Day' don come again
- Nigerian festivals to go if you dey reason Halloween
Take dis opportunity to plan your year and know which day be holiday and election day for Nigeria.
Nigerians, dis na di 2019 public holidays wey you suppose expect (but dis dates fit change, based on different tins, so make sure you dey check dis page from time to time).
|Date
|Day wey e fall on
|Holiday
|1 January
|Tuesday
|New Year's Day
|19 April
|Friday
|Good Friday
|22 April
|Monday
|Easter Monday
|1 May
|Wednesday
|Labour Day
|4 June
|Tuesday
|Id el Fitri
|5 June
|Wednesday
|Id el Fitri Holiday
|12 June
|Wednesday
|Democracy Day
|11 August
|Sunday
|Id el Kabir
|12 August
|Monday
|Id el Kabir Holiday
|1 October
|Tuesday
|National Day
|9 November
|Saturday
|Id el Maulud
|25 December
|Wednesday
|Christmas Day
|26 December
|Thursday
|Boxing Day
As dis na election year, days wey pipo go comot go vote dey important for Nigerians to remember because although e go fall on Saturday, pipo no go fit waka far from one place to anoda.
- 16 February - Presidential and National Assembly election day
- 2 March - Governorship and State House of Assembly election day