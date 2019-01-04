Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis woman dey cook for customers wey come for Felabration festival and dem dey do around Nigeria independence day period

If you be di type wey need to plan your year from di first month, to know wen holiday go dey, or wen Salah go be - make dat meat no pass you by - den we get di informate wey you dey find here.

Information na power, so e make correct sense to get information on which day holiday go dey for di year.

Take dis opportunity to plan your year and know which day be holiday and election day for Nigeria.

Nigerians, dis na di 2019 public holidays wey you suppose expect (but dis dates fit change, based on different tins, so make sure you dey check dis page from time to time).

Date Day wey e fall on Holiday 1 January Tuesday New Year's Day 19 April Friday Good Friday 22 April Monday Easter Monday 1 May Wednesday Labour Day 4 June Tuesday Id el Fitri 5 June Wednesday Id el Fitri Holiday 12 June Wednesday Democracy Day 11 August Sunday Id el Kabir 12 August Monday Id el Kabir Holiday 1 October Tuesday National Day 9 November Saturday Id el Maulud 25 December Wednesday Christmas Day 26 December Thursday Boxing Day

As dis na election year, days wey pipo go comot go vote dey important for Nigerians to remember because although e go fall on Saturday, pipo no go fit waka far from one place to anoda.