Image copyright Getty Images

Serena Williams don lose her mixed doubles match to Roger Federer as dem play each oda on Tuesday January 1 for di inside di Hopman Cup competition for Perth, Australia.

Federer wey play with Belinda Bencic beat Williams and her partner Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-3 for di mixed doubles match.

Earlier, Federer bin don beat Tiafoe 6-4 6-1 before Williams equalise wit 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory ova Bencic for di competition.

Many tennis fans don describe di meeting between di two tennis greats as di biggest contest wey go involve male and female player since 1973 wen Billie Jean King beat former men's number one Bobby Rings for straight sets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams and Roger Federer win di Wimbledon singles titles for 2012

Federer and Williams don win 43 Grand Slam titles in total for dia career.

Di Hopman Cup dey made up of two singles and mixed doubles match between nations wey dey play for round-robin format wit two groups of four.

Di winner of each group go contest Saturday final.

Switzerland na di defending champions, Federer and Bencic don win di event before for 2018.