Nigerian lawmaker wey dey represent Kogi West district, North Central of di kontri don send New Year message give kontri pipo from wia im dey hide wia im send prayer give God to deliver am.

Since Friday, December 28 naim police tanda di domot of Melaye say dem go wait dia till dem arrest am ontop accuse say im join hand wit im thugs wey carri arms to shoot one police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.

Dem never fit see Dino arrest.

Inside tweet wey im put ontop twitter, Dino tok say e no dey fear anybody but God.

Di senator also record video to wish pipo happy New Year ontop Instagram.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement bin say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".

Senator Dino bin raise alarm last week say police wan arrest and inject am to death.

Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.